MANU holds commemorative session for late academician Milan Gjurcinov

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Remarkable and exceptional person that was among those who accepted the necessity of the changes that the history requires and laid the foundations of the Macedonian culture, thus opening its horizons to Europe and the world, it was said Friday at the commemorative event for the late academician Milan Gjurcinov (1928-2018) organised by the Macedonian Academy of Arts and Sciences (MANU).

“Gjurcinov is one of the top minds of the Macedonian intellectual Pantheon. He was remarkable creator and activist, who accomplished results in many fields that remained unmatched in terms of its values and importance,” academician Vlada Urosevic said, pointing out the Gjurcinov’s role in Macedonian modernism – movement of modernization of art and its becoming independent from ruling ideology.

It was a pleasure, Urosevic said, not only to talk, but also to argue with Gjurcinov and his best virtue was his consistency.

Gjurcinov greatly contributed to the development of the Macedonian literary criticism, he was excellent expert of the Russian literature (especially the works by Chekhov, Dostoevsky and Pasternak) and founder of the Department of General and Comparative Literature of the Faculty of Philology in Skopje whereat new methods of studying literature were introduced.

He will be remembered as one of the most subtle Macedonian literary critics, who introduced new, high standards and European values in the literary criticism which was his main scientific and artistic preoccupation, MANU President Taki Fiti said addressing the event.

“Academician Milan Gjurcinov was dedicated and concerned intellectual in regard to the situation and problems in the Macedonian society and their reflection on MANU,” Fiti said, adding that Gjurcinov cherished critical spirit when it comes to the MANU and always requested besides the achieved successes, the reports to clearly identify shortcomings in the work of this institution.

At the debate that marked the 60th anniversary of Gjurcinov being member of the Macedonian Writers’ Association held on February 2018, he urged on actualization of question of the non-existence of literary criticism today. The situation is very critical in regard to the criticism and we need to discuss how this situation can change, Gjurcinov said then.

Milan Gjurcinov was retired professor at the Department of Slavonic Studies and the Department of General and Comparative Literature at the Blace Koneski Faculty of Philosophy in Skopje. He was head of the Department of Slavonic Studies at the Faculty of Philology in Skopje and he founded the Department of Comparative Literature at the same faculty, its first head of department up to his retirement in 1988.

Milan Gjurcinov passed away on Tuesday aged 90. sk/14:51

