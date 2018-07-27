Labor Ministry opens small group homes as part of deinstitutionalization process

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Three small group homes were opened in Skopje on Friday, were children from the May 25 institution for troubled youth will be placed. The institution's building is now shut down as part of the deinstitutionalization process. Another two small group homes are yet to be opened very soon.

This was stated by Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska while attending the opening of a small group home in a Skopje settlement.

"We are showing that with willingness and determination, the government with support from the partners can transform these institutions very quickly. In these small group homes it's much easier for educators to establish close bond with the children and to help them socialize," stated Carovska.

Asked to comment on reactions from local residents to the opening of small group homes in their neighborhood, she said that it was necessary to raise awareness of the citizens.

"It would be odd not to have any reaction, because this is a novelty in the area. People will realize there there is nothing dangerous and that their children will easily socialize with these children here," the Minister said.

The Macedonian government has pledged that no child under three is placed in large scale institutions by 2020. "UNICEF and the large UN family will keep supporting the government in its efforts," stressed Benjamin Perks, UNICEF Representative to Macedonia, who also attended the opening. ba/16:55

###

