DM Sekerisnka: Upcoming referendum - opportunity for citizens to voice opinion on Macedonia’s future

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) – By calling a referendum the government offers an opportunity to citizens to voice their opinion on Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO and the road it takes to get there, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska told reporters on Friday.

‘We urge citizens to sincerely voice their opinion; if some are certain as we are that a vast majority of citizens wish for the country to normalize, stabilize, take this (EU,NATO) road, they will come out and cast their votes. Those who stand against all of these may also come out and cast their vote. So it is up to citizens to decide,’ said Sekerinska, after signing a memo of cooperation with the Dean of The Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technologies, Dimitar Taskovski.

If the referendum produces a decision, it will be obligatory for the state institutions, Sekerisnka said. If the plebiscite fails to do so the state intuitions are obliged to present their opinion, she added.

Referring to the referendum question, she said it included the Skopje-Athens name deal and Macedonia’s EU, NATO membership. lk/16:58

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.