FM Dimitrov – special guest at opening ceremony of Salzburg Festival 2018

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov was a special guest at the opening ceremony of the Salzburg Festival 2018 on an invitation of Karin Kneissl, Federal Minister for Europe of Austria – current holder of the EU Presidency.

The guest list also included the Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic and Estonia, Andrej Babis and Juri Ratas respectively, as well as UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

Kneissl used the opportunity to reaffirm her country’s support of the EU prospect of Macedonia and other Western Balkans countries, saying that it is one of the priorities of Austria’s EU-Presidency.

Dimitrov, Kneissl and De Mistura shared opinions on the developments in Middle-East and possibilities for finding a sustainable solution for the crisis regions in this region. They paid special attention to the migration issue and once again commended Macedonia’s contribution to responding to this challenge, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release. lk/17:41

