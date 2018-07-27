President Ivanov meets Romanian PM Dancila
- Friday, July 27, 2018 6:18 PM
Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s President Gjorge Ivanov and Romania’s Prime Minister Viorica Dancila expressed satisfaction Friday with the friendly relations between the two countries.
They shared opinions on the political developments in Macedonia, Romania, and in the region of South East Europe, the President’s Office said in a press release.
Ivanov and Dancila also reviewed the possibilities for advancing the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all spheres of mutual interest, underlying the need of advancing the economic ties. lk/18:17
