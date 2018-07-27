Horsemen start traditional Ilinden march to Krusevo

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) – Traditional cavalry march, organized in honor of Macedonia’s national holiday – Iliinden, started Friday from the Skopje settlement Aerdrom.

The horsemen should arrive to Krusevo on 2 August to join the celebration of the holiday that commemorates two major events in the establishment of the statehood of the Republic of Macedonia that took place on this date: The Ilinden Uprising of 1903 during which a short-lived republic was proclaimed, and the First Assembly of ASNOM of 1944, during World War II, which laid the foundation of the modern Macedonian Republic.

A religious service was held at Ss Peter and Paul Church to see off 24 horsemen taking part in the ‘Ilinden March 2018’, organized by citizens association ‘Ilinden March 1978’.

President Gjorge Ivanov, who is also a patron of the manifestation, said the march ‘is an authentic demonstration of the Macedonian aspiration for freedom.’

On the occasion, Ivanov awarded the citizens association ‘Ilinden March 1978’ with the ‘Charter of the Republic of Macedonia’ on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of organizing the calvary march and for exceptional contribution to nourishing the cultural heritage and values related to the observance of the 1903 Ilinden Uprising.

Over 1,000 horsemen have been part of the Ilinden Calvary march for the last 40 years. lk/22:02

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.