Festival "Ilinden Days" begins in Bitola

Bitola, 28 July 2018 (MIA) - A folklore parade in downtown Bitola and the traditional dance "Komitsko" of culture club Ilinden-Bitola launches Saturday the 48. national festival of folk songs and dances "Ilinden Days".

The festival is now part of CIOFF, the International Council of Organizations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Art.

"We are proud to be Macedonia's only festival to be represented in CIOFF. We are expecting over 1,000 performers who will represent 34 ensembles over the course of five days," said Maja Andonovska-Ilievski, manager of the Bitola Center of Culture, the festival organizer.

Artists from Macedonia, Serbia, Greece, Croatia, Spain, Poland, Northern Cyprus, Japan and the United States will take part at the event.

Ilinden Days is held under the auspices of the Parliament, supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Bitola municipality. ik/11:21

