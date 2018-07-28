Parliament session on referendum most probably on Monday

Skopje, 28 July 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has said that the referendum should be scheduled by July 30 in order to take place on September 30, especially after the formation of the State Election Commission (SEC), which members are to be sworn in on Monday.

PM Zaev has voiced belief that the Parliament would take a decision over the referendum even without the opposition VMRO-DPMNE in case an agreement is not reached among political parties at the ongoing discussions.

"If there is no agreement with the opposition party on the preparations of nationwide plebiscite, VMRO-DPMNE deputies will have to voice their opinion - do they stand for boycott, ‘silent’ boycott, or support the referendum – a process that enables citizens to freely voice their opinion on the (name) deal with Greece and Macedonia’s future within the EU and NATO," said Zaev.

Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska said Friday the government offers an opportunity to citizens to voice their opinion on Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO and the road it takes to get there by calling the referendum.

"We urge citizens to sincerely voice their opinion; if some are certain as we are that a vast majority of citizens wish for the country to normalize, stabilize, take this (EU, NATO) road, they will come out and cast their votes. Those who stand against all of these may also come out and cast their vote. So it is up to citizens to decide,’ said Sekerinska.

According to her, the Parliament will most probably take the decision over the scheduling of the referendum on Monday. ik/10:56

###

