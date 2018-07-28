New treatment for hepatitis patients, early detection is key: minister

Skopje, 28 July 2018 (MIA) - New therapy will be used by the year-end for treatment of hepatitis patients, but screening and early detection are key in preventing it, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Saturday.

"If the disease is detected early then treatment is easy and that is why we are working on a national strategy and an action plan that focus on the next steps," said Minister Filipce, who attended the campaign of free checks for early detection of Hepatitis C and B, organized by Hepar Center-Bitola in Skopje on World Hepatitis Day.

This year's activities are dedicated to identifying people who are not aware they carry the hepatitis virus.

Hepar representative Milan Miskovik said therapy is very important for patients, resulting in lower numbers of cancer patients and transplants. The new therapy has triple action - preventing transmission, treatment and cancer prevention.

According to him, family doctors also have an important role in explaining patients the risks, because treatment is very hard in a later stadium of the disease.

Latest World Health Organization (WHO) data put Macedonia among countries with one percent of the population having the hepatitis virus. Statistics have shown that people infected with chronic hepatitis B or C could develop liver cancer or a malignant disease if not treated in time. ik/12:20

