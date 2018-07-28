Child dies, three injured in tractor accident

Skopje, 28 July 2018 (MIA) - A 10-year-old child died while three others were injured in a tractor accident late on Friday, says the police.

The accident occurred when an 18-year-old individual parked his tractor in a field near Veles, with four children aged 5-10 sitting in a metal container attached to the vehicle. However, the tractor started to move down a slope and the children fell from the container, resulting in the death of one, while the three others are currently treated for injuries in the Veles and Skopje hospitals.

A public prosecutor and the Veles police have carried out an on-site insight. ik/12:55

