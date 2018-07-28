Child dies, three injured in tractor accident
- Saturday, July 28, 2018 12:56 PM
Skopje, 28 July 2018 (MIA) - A 10-year-old child died while three others were injured in a tractor accident late on Friday, says the police.
The accident occurred when an 18-year-old individual parked his tractor in a field near Veles, with four children aged 5-10 sitting in a metal container attached to the vehicle. However, the tractor started to move down a slope and the children fell from the container, resulting in the death of one, while the three others are currently treated for injuries in the Veles and Skopje hospitals.
A public prosecutor and the Veles police have carried out an on-site insight. ik/12:55
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:45 PM | Hungarian PM sees shift to illiberal Christian democracy in 2019 European vote
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that European parliament elections next year ...
- 4:40 PM | Dacic: US now openly supports compromise solution for Kosovo
Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has assessed that the US administration "openly supports a comp...
- 3:43 PM | Greek General Secretariat for Civil Protection thanks countries, including Macedonia, for offered assistance
Greece's General Secretariat for Civil Protection has thanked the countries that offered assistance ...
- 3:32 PM | Pope accepts resignation of US cardinal accused of sexually abusing two teenage boys
Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of a prominent US cardinal who is accused of sexually abus...
- 12:56 PM | Child dies, three injured in tractor accident
A 10-year-old child died while three others were injured in a tractor accident late on Friday, says ...