Greek General Secretariat for Civil Protection thanks countries, including Macedonia, for offered assistance

Athens, 28 July 2018 (MIA) - Greece's General Secretariat for Civil Protection has thanked the countries that offered assistance in managing the effects of the disastrous wildfires in the country, MIA reports from Athens.

"Upon Greece's request through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the countries that have responded include Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal and Romania. Furthermore, bilateral assistance has been offered by Albania, Austria, France, Georgia, Switzerland, Israel, Hungary, FYROM, Serbia, Turkey and the Czech Republic," says the secretariat.

Greece accepted the assistance of Cyprus, Italy, Romania and Croatia since the weather conditions have improved in the meantime and there was no need for additional enhancement of the fire-fighting services.

"The General Secretariat for Civil Protection expresses its sincere gratitude to all countries that have offered assistance, as well as the European Union for its prompt response and support," reads the press release. ik/15:40

