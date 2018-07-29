Katrougalos: Prespa Agreement marks the start of new era on Balkans

Athens, 29 July 2018 (MIA) - Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos says in an interview with MIA that the name agreement between the two countries opens a new era on the Balkans, expressing assurance that the Greek parliament will give the green light when the ratification comes on the agenda.

Mr.Katrougalos, what is the message sent by the Prespa Agreement, both to the countries' peoples but also the EU and the region?

The message is that differences among countries should be solved through dialogue not barren nationalistic confrontation led by internal politics. Big steps can be made if there is will, solving disputes that not only bother the two countries but also the wider region. The two prime ministers, Tsipras and Zaev have shown they were prepared to move forward in the national interest of both countries, regardless of the political price.

Regarding the agreement's perspectives, are there any specific projects that will soon find their way on the table? When can we expect the Athens-Skopje flight and the opening of Prespa border crossing?

On one hand, this historic agreement politically stabilizes the tormented Balkan region, but also opens new horizons of economic cooperation and development on the other. The countries' ministries are reviewing proposals for implementation of infrastructure projects in the bordering area through the Interreg programme. I believe that the Athens-Skopje flight will soon be a reality, while news on the Prespa border crossing will come soon.

As minister in charge of European affairs, you are in continual communication with your European counterparts. What do they say about the agreement?

All European countries and institutions have warmly welcomed the agreement because they acknowledge that this was the best win-win way to solve an issue that troubled the European political scene for almost three decades. We are all recognizing that the Prespa Agreement, but also the coming Greece-Albania deal, mark the beginning of a new era on the Balkans. A period of peaceful cooperation that yields benefits for the citizens of all countries in the area. However, the agreement is not important only for our neighborhood. In a period when the phenomena of xenophobia and chauvinism are culminating in Europe, our two countries are sending a positive message of reconciliation and peaceful coexistence.

Greece has supported the European perspective of the Western Balkans over the years. How can Athens help Skopje in practice on its EU path?

The road of the Western Balkans' integration in the European Union will be difficult and thorny, but the good thing is that it is now open and Greece has undertaken concrete initiatives. First of all, we have strongly supported the perspectives of our neighbors, especially your country, in the Council and the Foreign Affairs Council. Secondly we will provide the necessary technical assistance for reforms that represent a prerequisite for integration. Being the oldest EU member on the Balkans, Greece possesses the know-how and can help all candidate-states on the road to membership. In any case, if someone asks for our help, we are prepared to give it where necessary.

Your comment on the surveys showing a large percentage of Greeks opposing the agreement? Why are people reacting in this way, maybe they were not prepared for the deal? What can you, the government, do to improve the environment?

Nationalistic forces in both countries did not want a solution because they feed off the dispute. Of course, I realize that many common people, many patriots oppose the agreement, some because they lack information, others because of emotions. The government decided to move towards the agreement regardless of the political price, because we believe it will be beneficial for the Greek people but also for the people of the neighboring country. We are obliged to inform our people as much as possible in order to limit the reactions until the agreement is finalized.

Will the agreement pass in the Greek parliament and what will happen with Independent Greeks?

I believe that the historic Prespa Agreement will pass in the parliament with a large majority. This is because it covers the Greek national line established back in 2007, even in 1995.

Some people in New Democracy say the party would work towards renegotiating the agreement if they come to power. You are a law professor and expert in constitutional law, does the agreement leave room for such an option?

There are two roads after the agreement's signing, ratification or rejection. The period of negotiations is over. Unfortunately, there are voices in New Democracy who express far-right rhetoric and they are supported, at least internally, by the leadership. However, even Mr.Mitsotakis himself has said that if the agreement is ratified in the parliament, then New Democracy will not challenge it if they assume power.

What is your message for the citizens of the neighboring country?

We want to be neighbors, but also friends and collaborators. Nothing separates us and we have much to gain. Greece aims to be the factor of stability in the region and wishes for excellent relations with all neighboring countries, especially yours. As soon as the agreement is fully implemented, one will see not only the political and economic benefits, but also how our nations and especially the young people will get closer. ik/09:57

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.