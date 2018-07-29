Government says environment to suffer more without gas pipeline

Skopje, 29 July 2018 (MIA) - The Government has been continually following the reactions by civil society organizations and that is why it has projected a new route for the gas pipeline passing through Vodno mountain, with the project having minimum effect on the environment.

"Macedonian Energy Resources (MER) has developed a new route that significantly reduces the scope of wood quantities at Vodno from 3,000m3 to 1,400m3. In addition, the route width is reduced from 25 to 10 meters, avoiding thick forest sections," the Government said in a press release on Sunday.

This comes after several environmental NGOs urged for a stop of construction works at Vodno Mountain and a new assessment of the project's effect on the environment in the protected area.

The Government says there are currently no operations at the site.

"There are only preparatory activities related to the pre-planning of the new route, which fully protects the environment. Activities in the coming period will focus on the section of the route that is not subject to changes," reads the press release.

According to the Government, the new route will cost more but provide the least damage to the environment.

"Larger vegetation quantities will be planted in compensation for the damaged one, new protected areas leading up to Matka will be formed, while the mountain's south side will also be afforested," says the Government.

It adds that the gas pipeline is a typically environmental project that has a positive effect on environment.

"Defining an entirely new route for this gas pipeline is not possible, because it will lead to significantly larger problems and damages for the state and its citizens, such as waste of time for the pipeline's realization, legal problems related to land expropriation, loss of the loan and payment of additional interest, delay of the gas pipeline project, accompanied by further use of wood for heating instead of gas, thus endangering the environment," underlines the Government. ik/13:48

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.