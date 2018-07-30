PM Zaev meets Japanese Ambassador Haneda

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - Japan's Ambassador to Macedonia, Keiko Haneda on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on the name agreement reached with Greece.

After its signing, the international community considers the two countries as two great friends, Haneda told Zaev at their joint meeting in Skopje.

Japan has always been a great friend of Macedonia, PM Zaev said adding that he appreciated the support of the country continuously provided to Macedonia, the government said in a press release.

"We were bold, with Greece as well, to find a solution and to open the future, first and foremost, for young generations to come. We have shown the world that Macedonia has democratic capacity and willingness to solve problems. The upcoming referendum, in fact, is the highest level of democracy. The citizens are faced with a difficult decision, but I believe they will make the right decision for their future and for the future of many generations to come," PM Zaev stressed.

On her part, Ambassador Haneda said that Japan would keep on supporting Macedonia and its Euro-Atlantic ambitions and furthering its development in various areas, stated the press release.

Moreover, Zaev extended condolences to Haneda for the victims of the deadly foods that had gripped Japan recently. "Macedonia will be helping the country every time it is in need," he stressed.

"The government in Japan and the Japanese people highly appreciate your gesture of support and solidarity," the Ambassador stated thanking for the financial aid singled out for Japan after the devastating floods," said the press release. ba/13:27

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.