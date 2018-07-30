Skopje In Our Hands 1963-2018 – a return to volunteering

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) – Thirty years after the last youth work action was held in Macedonia, the Skopje-based Akcijashi civic association, with the support of the Gazi Baba municipality, carried out the ‘Skopje in Our Hands 1963-2018’ volunteer project.

The week-long voluntary labor project was organized to commemorate 55 years since the disastrous earthquake, and the outpouring of volunteer support in its aftermath.

Launching ‘Skopje in Our Hands 1963-2018’ on July 22, Gazi Baba Mayor Boris Georgievski thanked Macedonia's National Student Housing for providing accommodation to the 150 participants in the project.

They all stayed at the 'Stiv Naumov' Dormitory, which had been built by youth work action participants during the rebuilding of Skopje.

Mayor Georgievski also thanked Macedonian Railways and Serbian Railways for providing the train that carried the 150 volunteers. Aged between 13 and 78, they came from Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and France.

The volunteers’ activities between July 23 and 26 focused on redoing the landscaping at the Gazi Baba university campus.

Mayor Georgievski, joined by Bosnia and Herzegovina Ambassador to Macedonia Lepa Babić and Serbia Ambassador Dušanka Divjak-Tomić, visited the volunteers during their work activities.

“The landscaping activities at the campus are going well,” Georgievski said during the visit. “The results are obvious. Both ambassadors complimented us on the project, saying that similar projects should be undertaken in their countries, as well.”

The civic association Akcijashi’s president Goran Iliev said the preparations for the project began a year ago. Its aim was to include as many young people as possible.

“We aimed to have volunteers contribute to cleaning up the city,” Iliev said, “and motivate young people to follow their elders’ footsteps.

“The volunteers set off from Belgrade on a train that had set apart two railcars especially for them. They arrived in Skopje on Sunday, and we officially launched the project on July 22.

“Every day, they’ve been getting up at 6, doing morning calisthenics and straightening up their rooms, which used to be the norm during [former Yugoslav] youth work actions.

"Then they are given grades on how they’re doing.”

Iliev went on to say that besides the scheduled landscaping activities between 8 and noon, volunteers were attending courses organized by the Red Cross, the Protection and Rescue Directorate, and the Skopje Fire and Rescue Brigade.

Last Thursday the volunteers marched from the 'Stiv Naumov' Dormitory to the Skopje City Museum, where they turned in the flags of the youth brigades that had taken part in clearing away the ruins in Skopje in 1963.

Volunteers also took part in workshops for crafts including decoupage and making bulletin boards; sports such as soccer and basketball, and darts and chess competitions. Their evenings were organized to include performances by Macedonian musicians, as well as karaoke, poetry slams, improv, and dancing.

“The participants are happy,” Iliev said. “I’m greatly pleased that they’re enjoying themselves. That was the very motivation behind the initiative, to get the young to volunteer and share their creative ideas.”

The volunteers also had a chance to do some sight-seeing, thanks to free buses provided by the city's Public Transportation Enterprise. They left Skopje yesterday by train.

The volunteer project also aimed to express Macedonia’s gratitude for the help the international community gave Skopje, the City of Solidarity, during its post-earthquake rescue efforts and the city's reconstruction.

Magdalena Ristomanov

Tr. by Magdalena Reed

