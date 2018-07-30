Parliament session on referendum scheduled
- Monday, July 30, 2018 2:30 PM
Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The referendum initiative signed by the ruling majority - SDSM, DUI and BESA - has been filed and Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has scheduled the session at 15:30h on Monday.
The session agenda will include two decisions, one related to the referendum scheduling and the other on allocation of funds for this purpose.
Opposition VMRO-DPMNE will attend the session, although its MPs did not sign the referendum initiative. ik/14:29
