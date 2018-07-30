МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, July 30, 2018, 

Parliament session on referendum scheduled

Monday, July 30, 2018  2:30 PM

Parliament session on referendum scheduled

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The referendum initiative signed by the ruling majority - SDSM, DUI and BESA - has been filed and Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has scheduled the session at 15:30h on Monday.

The session agenda will include two decisions, one related to the referendum scheduling and the other on allocation of funds for this purpose.

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE will attend the session, although its MPs did not sign the referendum initiative. ik/14:29

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
7/30/2018 5:23:11 PM Parliament endorses decision on referendum, slated for September 30
7/30/2018 9:31:38 AM Decision on scheduling referendum most likely today
5/21/2018 9:05:28 AM Electoral Code changes, NBRM governor and OTA director election in Parliament
5/2/2018 2:03:02 PM Parliament adopts laws on courts, Judicial Council, university education
5/2/2018 8:46:14 AM MPs to discuss laws on energy, university education, medicines
Top