Heating price to drop as of August 1

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) decided Monday to reduce the heating price in Skopje as of August 1.

ERC president Marko Bislimovski said the distribution price for Balkan Energy Group (BEG) consumers drops by 3.1 percent, Skopje-Sever by 0.76 percent, while Macedonian Power Plants (ELEM) Energy by 1.13 percent.

In addition, ERC has reduced the price for fixed costs, i.e. the price paid by users who have disconnected from heating system, by 8.4 percent. ik/14:50

