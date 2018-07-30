VMRO-DPMNE says no consensus on referendum question

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - VMRO-DPMNE MPs have not signed the referendum initiative that is set to be discussed at a session in Parliament on Monday afternoon. Opposition deputies will attend the session and present their arguments against the referendum question.

VMRO-DPMNE Secretary-General Igor Janusev failed to say if the party would call on its members to boycott the referendum, probably to take place on September 30.

"The established democratic practice of formulating the referendum question has been quashed. VMRO-DPMNE has not accepted the decorum role and presented arguments why the question should be unambiguous," said Janusev.

The question in the referendum initiative signed by the ruling majority reads Are you in favor of EU and NATO membership by supporting the agreement between Macedonia and Greece?.

Janusev said the referendum question that is put forward violates the law, because it is two-sided and manipulative.

"Article 15 of the Law on Referendum says the question on the ballot must be precisely formulated and be unequivocal, so that citizens can answer with For or Against. The questions related to other topics are equivocal and can be confusing. The referendum question must be clear and precise, linked only to the name agreement," noted Janusev.

According to him, the authorities are scared because people reject the agreement.

"The agreement reached by Zaev is one thing, while the issue of NATO and EU membership is entirely another," stressed Janusev. ik/15:15

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.