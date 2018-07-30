UK Ambassador Galloway affirms her country's support of Macedonia's bid to join EU, NATO

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and new British Ambassador to Macedonia Rachel Galloway expressed satisfaction Monday with the development of the bilateral relations for the last 25 years since the two countries established diplomatic ties.

The anniversary also affirms the British regular support of Macedonia's bid to join the Euro-Atlantic organizations and contribution to its development in general, the Speaker's Office said in a press release. lk/15:47

