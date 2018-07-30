UK Ambassador Galloway affirms her country's support of Macedonia's bid to join EU, NATO
- Monday, July 30, 2018 3:49 PM
Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and new British Ambassador to Macedonia Rachel Galloway expressed satisfaction Monday with the development of the bilateral relations for the last 25 years since the two countries established diplomatic ties.
The anniversary also affirms the British regular support of Macedonia's bid to join the Euro-Atlantic organizations and contribution to its development in general, the Speaker's Office said in a press release. lk/15:47
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:40 PM | India asks 4 million to prove their nationality in northeast
India has released a final draft of a list of its citizens in the northeastern state of Assam, leavi...
- 5:23 PM | Parliament endorses decision on referendum, slated for September 30
The Parliament endorsed Monday the decision over a consultative referendum on the name agreement to ...
- 5:10 PM | Successful referendum 'an essential step' on EU, NATO integration path, says Hahn
The European Commission is satisfied with its Western Balkans strategy as it has triggered a new dyn...
- 4:54 PM | Osmani-Plomp meeting tackles Macedonia’s preparations for EU accession talks, upcoming referendum
Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Dutch Ambassador to Macedonia Wouter Plomp discus...
- 3:50 PM | Festival '10 Days of Krusevo Republic' opens on August 1
The 51st '10 Days of Krusevo Republic', an annual cultural manifestation held in the town of Krusevo...