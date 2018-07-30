Successful referendum 'an essential step' on EU, NATO integration path, says Hahn

Berlin, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The European Commission is satisfied with its Western Balkans strategy as it has triggered a new dynamic in the region, EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn says in an interview.

Speaking to Euroactiv Germany, Hahn notes that Macedonia in the past year has made a significant breakthrough alongside the remaining countries in the region, which have also registered a notable progress compared to the past several years.

Asked which Western Balkan country has progressed most in the past year, the Commissioner says:

"First and foremost it is the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia which has overcome a deep political crisis by democratic means. The country has made considerable progress in implementing the Przino Agreement and reform priorities under the new, reform-oriented and pro-European government. Particularly noteworthy are the efforts of the government under Prime Minister (Zoran) Zaev for good neighbourly relations. After the friendship treaty with Bulgaria, finally after 27 years of futile efforts under UN mediation, the name dispute between Skopje and Athens has been settled. This historical agreement marks a significant step towards the realisation of the country’s Euro-Atlantic perspective."

Hahn mentions that a successful agreement requires a successful referendum.

"I therefore call on all political actors to work constructively to achieve this goal and not to jeopardise the progress made due to party-political considerations. It is about the future of this country, therefore the referendum on the agreement with Greece and the new name should be carried out as soon as possible. The ratification and a successful referendum are essential steps on the way towards NATO- and EU-membership," the EU top official states.

Asked whether 2025, pointed out in the EU Western Balkans Strategy as the year of potential EU enlargement, could seem too distant for the countries wanting to join, Hahn notes that this indicative date is not far away, because it takes time the countries to adapt to EU standards as it is not only about legislative changes, but they also need to be implemented.

As regards the other Western Balkan countries, the Commissioner says that in the past year each of them have made progress, 'albeit at different speeds and intensities.' "Montenegro and Serbia are considered 'frontrunners' when looking at the opening of chapters, they now have opened 31 and 14 chapters respectively out of a total of 35."

"Albania has made good progress in implementing its reform priorities, especially when it comes to the very ambitious judicial reform. The government has also demonstrated unity in the fight against corruption and organised crime," Hahn tells Euroactiv Germany.

Like Macedonia, he says, Albania is also working on solving border issues. Owing to the important progress of the two countries, the European Commission has recommended the opening of accession talks.

"Kosovo has fulfilled the remaining conditions for granting visa liberalisation, so that we were able to make a positive recommendation. Bosnia and Herzegovina provided answers to the Commission’s extensive list of questions, which is a condition for granting the candidate status," Hahn states.

"The Western Balkans is surrounded by EU member states and belong to Europe geographically, historically and culturally. My principle for expansion is exporting stability rather than importing instability. In that sense, the EU integration of the Western Balkans is an investment in the security and stability of the union. Not to forget the geo-strategic aspect: it would be unwise and almost negligent to leave behind a vacuum that other international actors, whose values ​​do not agree with ours, make use of," Commissioner Hahn says in the interview. ba/17:04

