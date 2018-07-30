Osmani-Plomp meeting tackles Macedonia’s preparations for EU accession talks, upcoming referendum

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) – Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Dutch Ambassador to Macedonia Wouter Plomp discussed Monday on the activities for preparing the country to start the EU accession talks and new developments related to the upcoming referendum on the (name) agreement with Greece.

‘We (the government) have been working intensively on preparing the team for starting the (EU) accession talks, while keeping the focus on the reforms that will deliver concrete and visible results in the judiciary, security services and public administration in the next period,’ Osmani said.

Osmani also briefed the ambassador about the preparations for the (name) referendum, as well as obtaining support for implementing the undertaken obligations deriving from international agreements, especially the deal on settling the name dispute with Greece, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

The government, Osmani said, is determined to successfully complete the processes for joining the European Union and NATO, Osmani said, voicing belief that the Netherlands would keep supporting Macedonia on that path. lk/16:54

