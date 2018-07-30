Parliament endorses decision on referendum, slated for September 30
- Monday, July 30, 2018 5:23 PM
Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The Parliament endorsed Monday the decision over a consultative referendum on the name agreement to take place on September 30.
Sixty-eight MPs supported the decision, with the opposition deputies absent from the vote.
The referendum question will read "Are you in favor of EU and NATO membership by accepting the Agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?".
VMRO-DPMNE MPs left the parliament hall after deputy Nikola Micevski elaborated the party's position that the referendum question is imprecise, ambiguous and manipulative, while the consultative aspect leaves the result open for interpretation.
VMRO-DPMNE also submitted two amendments to the referendum decision, which were rejected. ik/17:21
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:22 PM | Athens pays respect to wildfire victims
Dozens of people gathered on Syntagma square in Athens on Monday night to commemorate the victims of...
- 6:49 PM | EU observers offer mixed picture of first Zimbabwe vote since Mugabe exit
Zimbabwe held its first election on Monday since former president Robert Mugabe was ousted in a de f...
- 6:36 PM | Referendum cost at EUR 3,5 million
The costs for administering the referendum on the name agreement slated for September 30 stand at EU...
- 6:19 PM | German FM: Membership for Western Balkans in EU's interest
Germany's foreign minister says it's in the European Union's "strategic interest" to expand in the W...
- 6:10 PM | Skopje In Our Hands 1963-2018 – a return to volunteering
Thirty years after the last youth work action was held in Macedonia, the Skopje-based Akcijashi civi...