МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 

Parliament endorses decision on referendum, slated for September 30

Monday, July 30, 2018  5:23 PM

Parliament endorses decision on referendum, slated for September 30

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The Parliament endorsed Monday the decision over a consultative referendum on the name agreement to take place on September 30.

Sixty-eight MPs supported the decision, with the opposition deputies absent from the vote.

The referendum question will read "Are you in favor of EU and NATO membership by accepting the Agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?".

VMRO-DPMNE MPs left the parliament hall after deputy Nikola Micevski elaborated the party's position that the referendum question is imprecise, ambiguous and manipulative, while the consultative aspect leaves the result open for interpretation.

VMRO-DPMNE also submitted two amendments to the referendum decision, which were rejected. ik/17:21

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
7/30/2018 2:30:50 PM Parliament session on referendum scheduled
7/30/2018 9:31:38 AM Decision on scheduling referendum most likely today
5/18/2016 10:17:12 AM Constitutional Court passes interim measure to stop election activities
2/23/2016 8:50:11 AM Decision on Parliament dissolution enters into force at midnight

Mosaic

Croatia declares Day of Condolences for Oliver Dragojevic

Croatia has declared Tuesday, July 31, to be a Nat...

Next 'Star Wars' film to use unreleased Carrie Fisher footage

Carrie Fisher is not done with "Star Wars" after a...

Michelle Williams secretly marries musician

Michelle Williams has shocked Hollywood by reveali...

Underground salt lake found on Mars, scientists report

Scientists say they've found what appears to be an...

Demi Lovato 'in Los Angeles hospital for suspected overdose'

Pop singer Demi Lovato is in a Los Angeles hospita...

Top