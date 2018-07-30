Parliament endorses decision on referendum, slated for September 30

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The Parliament endorsed Monday the decision over a consultative referendum on the name agreement to take place on September 30.

Sixty-eight MPs supported the decision, with the opposition deputies absent from the vote.

The referendum question will read "Are you in favor of EU and NATO membership by accepting the Agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?".

VMRO-DPMNE MPs left the parliament hall after deputy Nikola Micevski elaborated the party's position that the referendum question is imprecise, ambiguous and manipulative, while the consultative aspect leaves the result open for interpretation.

VMRO-DPMNE also submitted two amendments to the referendum decision, which were rejected. ik/17:21

