PM Zaev meets with new British Ambassador Galloway

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Monday with the new Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Macedonia, Rachel Galloway, the government's press service said.

Wishing her a warm welcome, Zaev said he was confident that the new ambassador would further strengthen relations between the two countries.

PM Zaev informed Ambassador Galloway about recent political developments in the country, with an emphasis on ways to create the best conditions paving the way for the upcoming name referendum, seen as an important step toward Macedonia's EU and NATO integration.

"UK Ambassador Galloway has expressed satisfaction with being given the chance in the coming period to be present in an exceptionally vital period in the development of the Republic of Macedonia, during which the final stages of EU and NATO membership should be completed. She also said that her country would keep supporting Macedonia in fulfilling its Euro-Atlantic aspirations," stated the press release.

Zaev praised 'exceptionally good relations' with the UK in several areas, including business, as well as its support to capacity building in state institutions, especially its support to improve the functioning of the Parliament. ba/18:04

