Referendum cost at EUR 3,5 million
- Monday, July 30, 2018 6:36 PM
Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The costs for administering the referendum on the name agreement slated for September 30 stand at EUR 3,5 million.
The funds will be secured from the national budget through reallocation among budget beneficiaries and funds, decided the Parliament on Monday.
MPs endorsed the decision over the referendum budget with 64 votes 'in favor'. ik/18:35
