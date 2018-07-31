Bushati: US engagement in implementation of Prespa Agreement is critical

Washington, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati says US engagement in the Balkans is critical to ensure that there will be no derailment of the effort by Greece and the Republic of Macedonia to normalize relations that would pave the way for the latter to join NATO.

“Now that both countries [Greece and Macedonia] are doing the last mile [toward normalization], the United States’ focus on this issue is incredibly important. Especially given the fact that there are third actors who do not support the deal that has been reached between Athens and Skopje,” Bushati said in an interview with Atlantic Council Executive Vice President Damon Wilson.

According to him, it is important to ensure that there is US engagement in the region. The United States is instrumental for providing security in Southeast Europe. It is also important to ensure a division of labor between the United States and the EU, when it comes to the transformation of our region.

“It is very important because of the geographical location of Southeast Europe between the Middle East on one hand, and the EU on the other hand. The United States has proved successful in our region in stopping the bloodshed and war in Yugoslavia, and in completing some of the most important projects for the security of our region, including the enlargement of NATO to Croatia, Albania, Montenegro, and hopefully soon Skopje. It has also encouraged the dialogue process between Serbia and Kosovo. We know very well that the Serbia-Kosovo process is being conducted by the European Union, but without the backing of the United States, the expected results cannot be achieved. We have seen that the role of United States, in the case of Skopje, was traditionally very positive,” Bushati underlined.

We have seen in the past months some positive developments in the region. First, with the [Good Neighbor Treaty] between Skopje and Bulgaria, the name deal between Athens and Skopje, and then the rapprochement and substantial steps [Albania has] taken together with Athens, he said.

In regard to pathway forward for NATO welcoming Macedonia as its thirtieth member, Bushati said that there are some political hurdles that need to be addressed.

“First is the question of the referendum [on Macedonia’s name agreement with Greece]. We hope that citizens [in Macedonia] will vote in favor of the peace process that has just started, which will allow members of parliament to make the necessary constitutional adjustments. Also, Greece must pass the agreement in their parliament. We are hopeful that the ratification process will be completed quickly because this could transform the Western Balkans in a positive way. We must begin to transform the new security space in the region into a development space. That is why we also need the European Union on board, with more projects boosting connectivity within our region, and also our connectivity to the wider European Union. We need to implement new projects of strategic importance, such as the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline and other pipelines, where we believe we also need an American presence, Bushati said. sk/10:35

###

