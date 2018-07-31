U.S. official Matthew Palmer visits Macedonia

Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - Matthew Palmer, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, will visit the Republic of Macedonia August 1-3 to express U.S. support for the country’s conclusion of the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the country’s progress toward NATO and EU membership, says the United States Embassy to Skopje.

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary Palmer will meet with President of the Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and political party leaders.

He will attend the Ilinden celebration in Krushevo and will meet with local officials outside of Skopje. ik/12:24

###

