MIA in wildfire-hit Rafina: The smell of smoke tells of an unimaginable tragedy (photos+video)

Athens, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - As days go by, the number of fatalities from the devastating wildfires in the wider region of Athens is still rising. One week later, it is still unimaginable for many people how raging blazes could have claimed over 90 lives. Last Monday, while all eyes were on the western part of the Attica region where the large wildfire quickly spread towards neighboring settlements, no one even suspected that another fire on the other side would cause an immeasurable tragedy in only a few hours.

MIA's correspondent in Athens visited settlements in the municipality of Rafina. In the coastal suburbs the smell of smoke still prevails as burned-out houses stand as sad testimonies of the tragedy. People left without roofs over their heads, people trying to fix damages, people still processing the tragedy with tears in their eyes tell MIA how they have managed to save themselves from raging flames.

The settlements of Matti, Neos Voutzas and Kokino Limanaki are 30 kilometers away from the center of Athens. You don't have to look for road signs to arrive there. It is only necessary to follow the smell of smoke even one week later in order to reach some of the most famous summer destinations near Athens. It took only a few hours for the blazing fires to change the way these small settlements look.

Devastation, pain and sorrow - this is the first impression visitors get once they arrive in these wildfire-hit places. Empty houses, empty streets, ashes, remains of what used to be taverns, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.

Deafening silence 'dominates' the narrow streets. There's no movement, no children playing in the streets, which used to be 'a common thing' in Matti, its residents say. The ones walking down the streets are those who are there for a particular reason - workers repairing the power supply system, policemen, volunteers going door to door to offer aid, and journalist teams. There are only a handful of residents.

"We're all fine" reads a handwritten note alongside a telephone number. Many such notes are posted on doors of some of the houses burnt down by fire. People are believed to have taken this step in order to make it easier to rescue teams that are combing through the devastated area and to notify them that there are no members of their families that are missing.

Gerasimus and his wife for over 60 years are the owners of a summer house in Matti. He is sitting in the yard of his house while workers are cutting down scorched trees. He is one of the survivors, whose home suffered only minor damages, however he cannot hide away his tears as we start our conversation.

"Our neighbors and friends have perished. Unfortunately, there's no turning back. There's no way to bring back the dead," the 82-year old man tells MIA.

Nikitas' four-member family was left without a roof over their heads after their house was burned down completely. They are now staying in a camp.

"We saw the fire only a few minutes before it reached our home. No one warned us, no one tried to evacuate the place. We came right up to the sea coast. We stayed in the sea for about 2-2,5 hours before a fishing boat came to pick us up. There were about 100 people," the 65-year old Greek tells his story.

The view here is paradoxical. Houses pretty close to each other have suffered different kind of damages - there are the ones that were reduced to ashes and there are those that it seems remained intact.

This was due to the wind, some residents explain. The wind looks as if had guided the raging blazes. No one can remember a wind so strong in the past 50 years.

"We were sitting at home and managed to escape only because our friends warned us that the fire was spreading quickly. We locked our house and headed toward the Rafina port. I think our firefighting service made a mistake by not reacting in time," Mrs. Vasiliki tells MIA, who cannot hide her happiness that all of her family has managed to escape the deadly wildfire.

