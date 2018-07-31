Agency urges media to report professionally on referendum

Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - Media should report professionally without taking sides regarding the referendum, refrain from broadcasting messages for violent toppling of the country's constitutional order, stimulating and calling for military aggression, hate speech, national, religious, racial and ethnic hatred, xenophobia or other forms of hatred, urged the Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services on Tuesday.

"Taking into account this is an exceptionally important issue, we expect media to assume the role they have in a democratic society, i.e. abide by the principles of fair, balanced and impartial reporting while creating conditions for equal access of all stakeholders to media," said agency director Zoran Trajcevski at today's press conference.

The agency has drafted recommendations that will be finalized by August 17, following the review of remarks and proposals.

Trajcevski said surveys can be released during the referendum campaign, but they should clearly state the entity that commissioned the survey, the implementing agency, period of implementation, applied methodology and sample size. Surveys can be released up to five days prior to the referendum date.

The recommendations also regulate the paid political advertising to commercial broadcasters and the public broadcaster's obligation to produce info-programmes for citizens on the voting process, covering all aspects of the referendum.

All forms of public propaganda related to the referendum should end 48 hours prior to voting day. ik/13:56

