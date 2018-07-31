Dzijan Emin to conduct Philharmonic featuring Juan Atkins in Ohrid on Aug 2
- Tuesday, July 31, 2018 4:02 PM
Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) – U.S. musician and DJ Juan Atkins, often referred to as the originator of Detroit techno, will play the Amphitheater in Ohrid on August 2 together with the Macedonian Philharmonic. The concert will be conducted by Emin Dzijan, who wrote the orchestra arrangement based on Atkins's electronic music score.
"It's a beautiful project," Emin told a news conference Tuesday, "and I hope everyone enjoys it."
Atkins said listening to the Philharmonic perform the music he wrote 20 years ago brought tears to his eyes at the rehearsal.
"I managed to distill the essentials and write them down so other musicians could play my music," Atkins said.
Philharmonic's director Viktor Ilievski promised the audience an enjoyable multisensory concert experience.
The concert will be followed by a DJ set by Jeff Mills, another Detroit techno icon, at the Park beach in Ohrid. mr/16:02
