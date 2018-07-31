Kumanovo-Beljakovce railway section delayed

Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - The deadline for construction of railway section Kumanovo-Beljakovce has been delayed by 1,5 year and is to be completed by the end of 2019.

Eight out of 31km of the Kumanovo-Beljakovce section have been completed thus far. It is the first out of three sections towards railway networking with Bulgaria.

The reasons for the delay include land expropriation problems, archaeological sites, construction permits etc. It is still unknown if the delay will affect the project cost of EUR 45 million.

"Works cannot start unless the expropriation procedure is completed and that is why we see 31 December 2019 as the date when the railroad will be put into use," Macedonian Railways-Infrastructure public enterprise manager Irfan Asani told Tuesday's press conference.

Construction works on the second section, 34km-long Beljakovce-Kriva Palanka, are scheduled to begin next summer. A new tender has been announced after the first one was annulled. The project is funded through a EUR 145-million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Asani expects that funds for the third section (EUR 350-400 million) from Kriva Palanka to the Bulgaria border (24km) will soon be secured.

He reiterated that the Macedonia-Bulgaria railway link should be fully operational by 2023.

The public enterprise should also secure funds for the 63km-long Kicevo-Lin (Albania) railway section, set to cost EUR 450-500 million. ik/15:16

