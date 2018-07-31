PM Zaev: Now's the time to take responsibility for the future (UPD)

Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev calls on the citizens of Macedonia to vote in the name referendum that is staled for September 30 stressing that 'now is the time for every citizen of the country to take responsibility for the future.'

"Every one of us is obliged to take responsibility for their own future and for the future of their country. Your vote is your right. Do not allow anyone to abuse your right," Zaev told a news conference Tuesday in Skopje flanked by all ministers in the government's press room.

The citizens, he added, must not allow to be swayed to go to the voting stations and express their opinion about the Prespa Agreement and the country's accession to the EU and NATO.

The government will respect the outcome of the democratic election regardless of the result, Zaev pledged.

"Now is the time to make a decision. Remember the 1991 referendum, a great decision of a great nation that had determined its future voting for an independent state. Back then, we showed that we are a nation that has been learning the lessons from history, a nation learning from history in order not to repeat its traumas. Every one of us is obliged to take responsibility for their own future and for the future of their country," the Macedonian PM said.

He also urged 'all honest VMRO-DPMNE members' to understand the significance of the moment telling them: "The door is open."

Asked whether the referendum would be considered relevant if the census failed to meet the threshold, PM Zaev said he didn't even want to think about it.

"Whether the referendum is going to be successful, I don't even think about it. We all know that an overwhelming majority will vote Yes. I'm confident that the referendum will be fully successful and that it will fulfill two cumulative aspects - over 50% turnout and an overwhelming majority of citizens voting Yes," he said responding to a journalist question all the while urging all citizens to understand the gravity of the decision-making process.

According to him, if the citizens decide not to take part in the referendum by not voting, then by doing so they are in fact leaving the decision up to the institutions in the country.

"There is an option, to vote Yes and to vote No, but there is no option at all to ignore the referendum," PM Zaev concluded. ba/16:27

###

