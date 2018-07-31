Kosovo reverses decision on increased tariffs (video)

Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) – Kosovo's government has reversed its decision increasing agricultural import tariffs, Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi told a press conference Tuesday.

"Kosovo's Parliament took into consideration Macedonia's arguments presented at our meeting last Friday," Minister Bekteshi said, "and fully revoked the decision."

Bekteshi said the Ministry of Agriculture would estimate any losses the Kosovo tariff decision may have incurred in the meantime.

The Government would then take the appropriate measures to compensate Macedonian farmers, Bekteshi added.

Kosovo had introduced its decision to increase import tariffs on 21 agricultural items by 30 percent on July 18. mr/17:01

