Gov't calls referendum on key issue without consultations with opposition - VMRO-DPMNE

Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - The inferior, sterile press conference of (Prime Minister Zoran) Zaev cannot conceal the tragic developments in Macedonia for the last 14 months, which reached its peak yesterday when the parliamentary majority decided to call a referendum without consulting the opposition on the an issue that is vital for the Macedonian identity, history, tradition and culture, VMRO-DPMNE secretary general Igor Janusev said Tuesday in a press release.

‘Zaev has decided to impose meaningless and ambiguous question on citizens only to conceal the acceptance of submissive agreement with Greece, making concessions no Macedonian politician have ever made,’ the press release reads. lk/16:49

