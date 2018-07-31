МИА Лого
Gov’t approves 2018-2021 Macedonia-Bulgaria program for cultural cooperation

Tuesday, July 31, 2018  7:41 PM

Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) – At its regular session on Tuesday, the government adopted a report on signing of Macedonia-Bulgaria program for cultural cooperation 2018-2021.

Culture Minister Asaf Ademi is authorized to sign the program, the government said in a press release.

Today, the government also adopted a report on the observance of the Ohrid Framework Agreement anniversary, putting the Secretariat for European Affairs in charge of all activities to that effect. lk/19:37

