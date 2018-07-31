Gov’t approves 2018-2021 Macedonia-Bulgaria program for cultural cooperation
- Tuesday, July 31, 2018 7:41 PM
Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) – At its regular session on Tuesday, the government adopted a report on signing of Macedonia-Bulgaria program for cultural cooperation 2018-2021.
Culture Minister Asaf Ademi is authorized to sign the program, the government said in a press release.
Today, the government also adopted a report on the observance of the Ohrid Framework Agreement anniversary, putting the Secretariat for European Affairs in charge of all activities to that effect. lk/19:37
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:41 PM | Gov’t approves 2018-2021 Macedonia-Bulgaria program for cultural cooperation
At its regular session on Tuesday, the government adopted a report on signing of Macedonia-Bulgaria ...
- 7:14 PM | BMW to build new €1 billion plant in Hungary
German automaker BMW says it will build a plant in eastern Hungary to manufacture up to 150,000 conv...
- 6:46 PM | MIA in wildfire-hit Rafina: The smell of smoke tells of an unimaginable tragedy (photos+video)
As days go by, the number of fatalities from the devastating wildfires in the wider region of Athens...
- 6:02 PM | At least 15 killed as gunmen attack Afghan government building
At least 15 people were killed on Tuesday in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad when gunmen sto...
- 5:07 PM | Paul Manafort, Trump ex-campaign chief, begins trial
The trial of Donald Trump's ex-election campaign chief is starting, the first to emerge from an inqu...