Zaev and Borissov to jointly celebrate Ilinden in Blagoevgrad
- Wednesday, August 01, 2018 12:09 PM
Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov will jointly celebrate Thursday the 115th anniversary of Ilinden Uprising in Blagoevgrad, Government’s Press Service told Wednesday.
Zaev and Borissov will attend wreath laying ceremony at the monument of Goce Delcev on ‘Macedonia’ Square in Blagoevgrad.
This will be the second joint celebration following the signature of bilateral treaty on friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation between the Republic of Bulgaria and Republic of Macedonia one year ago.
Macedonia’s Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Bulgaria’s Deputy PM and Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov are also set to attend the anniversary observance. sk/12:08
