Another 1,600 workers in bankrupt companies to be covered: gov't
- Wednesday, August 01, 2018 12:25 PM
Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - Another 1,600 workers in bankrupt companies will be covered by the state, the Government has decided.
Government Spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski told Wednesday's press conference that the law encompasses 7,840 workers, with 6,240 already covered.
"The remaining 1,600 workers in bankrupt companies, who have been unemployed for a long time, will be covered following the Government's decision," added Bosnjakovski. ik/12:22
