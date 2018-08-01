SEC to hold first session

Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - The State Election Commission (SEC) will hold its first session on Wednesday, following its election in Parliament on July 25.

The new SEC members are Oliver Derkovski (president), Ditmire Shehu (vice-president), Elizabeta Postolovska, Janakie Vitanovski, Boris Kondarko, Radica Risteska and Enver Saliu (members).

SEC is scheduled to administer the referendum on the name agreement, which the Parliament has scheduled for September 30. ik/12:14

