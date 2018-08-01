МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, August 01, 2018, 

SEC adopts referendum implementation rulebook

Wednesday, August 01, 2018  2:18 PM

SEC adopts referendum implementation rulebook

Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - The State Election Commission (SEC) held Wednesday its constitutive session and adopted the Rulebook on organization and implementation of the September 30 referendum.

Taking into consideration that the referendum should take place in 60 days, all deadlines will be shorted by five days each, except for the public propaganda timeline.

SEC, municipal electoral committees, and the electoral boards established in 2017 and composed of three non-partisan members, are charged with implementing the referendum.

Macedonian citizens above the age of 18 who are registered in the Voters List are eligible to vote at the referendum.

The preliminary results are to be released 24 hours after the end of the vote, and the referendum will be considered successful if more than half of registered voters turn out.

Regarding the diaspora voting, SEC vice-president Ditmire Shehu urged nationals who want to cast their vote to come to Macedonia and do so.

SEC member Elizabeta Apostolovska said the Commission has requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide information over the ability of the diplomatic-consular offices to administer the vote, but also to find ways of reducing costs for the diaspora nationals who wish to vote. ik/14:16

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
8/1/2018 12:15:59 PM SEC to hold first session
7/30/2018 2:30:50 PM Parliament session on referendum scheduled
7/27/2018 11:15:12 AM Referendum to be organized in line with laws and Constitution, Derkoski tells MIA
12/5/2017 5:20:32 PM SEC members to return or donate four salaries
9/16/2017 10:27:25 AM SEC to hold session over local elections

Mosaic

Thieves steal Swedish royal crowns, flee in motorboat

Thieves have stolen two crowns and an orb from the...

‘Baywatch’ star David Hasselhoff marries for the third time

The Hoff has gotten hitched for the third time. Da...

California museum can keep disputed paintings

An appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that ...

Croatia declares Day of Condolences for Oliver Dragojevic

Croatia has declared Tuesday, July 31, to be a Nat...

Next 'Star Wars' film to use unreleased Carrie Fisher footage

Carrie Fisher is not done with "Star Wars" after a...

Top