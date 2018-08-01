Osmani: Negotiations to result in creation of European society (video)

Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani presenting negotiating structure of Macedonia’s accession to EU told Wednesday’s press conference that the main function of the negotiating process is our preparedness for membership. It is one of the most important administrative political operations through which all EU member states had passed. The transformation should result in creation of a European society.

He said that the basic goals for which there is an immediate consensus will be achieved through the screening process and negotiations – functional multi-ethnic democracy, solidarity-based society, equality and rule of law which will provide better services for the citizens, conditions for faster economic development, attracting foreign investments, better work of entrepreneurs and everything that will result in creating more jobs and higher salaries.

“We are ahead of the most important process in our recent history, process in which we should not miss to build supra-national consensus, which is so important that it should not be left only to the Government. It should also include officials of institutions, social factors, academic community, civil sector, and I want to call the opposition, which has been also included in this process so far and is expected to join it, Osmani said at the joint press conference with the special advisor for Euro-Atlantic integration Bojan Maricic.

Several structures are envisaged within the screening process and negotiations. Coordinative body for accession process which will define negotiating positions of the Republic of Macedonia in the talks and will include Prime Minister, his deputies, Foreign Minister, Finance Minister, Justice Minister, Economy Minister and Minister of Information Society.

Osmani, as a political negotiator, will head the state delegation of the Republic of Macedonia for accession negotiations with the EU tasked to lead the negotiations and ensure smooth negotiation process of all Chapters. The delegation will also include FM Nikola Dimitrov as Osmani’s deputy, the chief technical negotiator, the head of the mission of the Republic of Macedonia to the EU and the secretary of the negotiating group.

The third structure is the negotiating group which is tasked for technical level of EC negotiations for all Chapters and will be headed by chief technical negotiator Bojan Maricic.

Negotiating group will be tasked for expert and technical level of EC negotiations for all Chapters and will review and determine the proposals on the negotiating positions and submit them to the Government’s Coordinative body. It will include 15 persons and will monitor or coordinate the work of one or more groups covering the EU Chapters.

Osmani explained that Secretariat for European Affairs (SEA) will also be Secretariat of the negotiating group, and a secretary of the negotiating group will also be appointed. sk/14:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.