Breastfeeding is best for babies and mothers – but can it be learned?

Skopje, 3 August 2018 (MIA) – To encourage breastfeeding, the healthiest way to nourish infants and young children, World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from 1 to 7 August.

The campaign is coordinated by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), a global network of individuals and organizations that work to promote, protect and support breastfeeding worldwide. Among them are UNICEF and WHO, which recommends that mothers breastfeed exclusively starting within one hour after birth until a baby is at least six months old.

According to WABA, in a world filled with inequality, crises, and poverty, breastfeeding is the great equalizer, giving everyone a fair start in life and laying the foundation for good health and survival of children and women.

Brankica Mladenovik, Head of the Institute for Mother and Child Health and President of the Ministry of Health’s Committee for Promotion, Protection, and Support of Breastfeeding, says the world average of breastfed babies is 30%.

In Macedonia, however, only 23% of mothers breastfeed exclusively, and 41% of them supplement breastmilk with formula, she adds.

New statistics on mothers who breastfeed should be in by the end of 2018, when, according to Mladenovik, the Ministry of Health will finish work on the new UNICEF-sponsored multiple indicator cluster survey carried out by the State Statistical Office.

“We hope,” Mladenovik says, “to see national breastfeeding rates improve, but a lot remains to be done.

“In the meantime, we've been distributing informational materials and offering lactation support courses for health workers and maternity nurses. But we can always do better.”

According to Mladenovik, breastmilk supply doesn’t depend on the mother’s diet—considering even mothers in extreme conditions such as imprisonment or natural disasters can produce sufficient amounts of milk—as much as on the right approach.

Mladenovik says mothers need emotional support as well as practical advice to establish and maintain their milk supply right at the outset.

With a little help, Mladenovik says, any challenges can be overcome, and mothers can continue breastfeeding instead of allowing even minor obstacles stop them.

“New mothers are often denied support when they need it the most,” Mladenovik says. “They leave the maternity unit only a couple of days after giving birth, before being able even to learn the basics of breastfeeding. A maternity nurse may visit them at home at first, but usually, mothers are left to their own devices.”

“If you think your milk supply is low or if the baby won’t nurse,” she says, “don’t give up. Ask for help and advice.”

Mladenovik says new mothers can get support over the phone or at immunization centers. Still, many are unaware of this, so after a couple of visits from the maternity nurse, a new mother may encounter a problem and, not knowing who to turn to, give up altogether.

“New mothers need continuous support and encouragement,” Mladenovik says. “Many NGOs offer this kind of help, but they don't really cooperate with the state institutions.

"Also, future mothers should learn about breastfeeding while still pregnant to know what to expect, and not have to face additional challenges during an already stressful time.”

To help them, Mladenovik says, new brochures are being distributed to pregnant women so they can get more information before giving birth.

Vesna B., a mother of three in Skopje, points out that breastfeeding support groups have been popping up on social networks.

Breastfeeding is a skill, she says, and can be learned.

“Any mother can make enough milk for her baby,” she says, “as long as she's persistent and patient.

"Just like us grownups, babies, too, have their personalities. Some like to nurse while held this way; some like to be held that way. They often go through growth spurts, too. But don’t give up, because breastfeeding boosts their immune system development, which is crucial during the first year."

“As painful and difficult it may be at first,” Vesna B. adds, “the calm it provides both the baby and the nursing mother cannot be replaced. That superpower, that feeling of being able to provide everything your baby needs during those first months is priceless and much stronger than any kind of pain.”

Renata Pepeljugoska

Magdalena Ristomanov

Tr. by Magdalena Reed



###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.