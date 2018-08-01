Skopje children's hospital gets new equipment, accreditation certificate

Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - The children's hospital in Skopje has been provided with a new state-of-the-art equipment, including an x-ray machine for children, different from those designed for adults. At the same time, the hospital was issued with an accreditation certificate from the agency for quality and accreditation of health institutions, thus becoming an institution that meets all necessary health standards.

To mark the occasion, Minister of Health Venko Filipce visited Wednesday the clinic. In addition to a donation from the Japanese embassy, the clinic has been also equipped with a radiography equipment.

"The hospital also includes a cystic fibrosis center, the first of its kind in the Balkans, because it fulfills all European standards, namely isolation rooms, intensive care units and special techniques for bronchoscopy implemented only in this hospital," Filipce told reporters.

An investment is planned to open a center for palliative care for children in the vacant unit of the hospital, according to him. He said he hoped the center would be the first-ever in the region to provide such services. ba/17:14

