President Ivanov meets US official Palmer

Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov and Matthew Palmer, US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, shared opinions Wednesday on political developments in Macedonia and possibilities for advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Ivanov voiced belief that the US would keep supporting Macedonia’s priorities related to its foreign policy, good neighborly relations and regional cooperation, the President’s Office said in a press release.

The President also notified that Macedonia deserved to join NATO without additional conditions, considering the fact that the country has met the membership standards 10 years ago and since then has been taking active part in NATO-led missions across the globe.

Ivanov once again pointed out that he could not accept the (name) agreement, signed by the Macedonian and Greek governments, as it violates the constitution, national laws and is detrimental to Macedonian national interests. lk/16:02

