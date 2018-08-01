More than 100 companies to receive state financial aid

Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - Over 100 companies will receive financial assistance, estimated at a total of EUR 9.2 million, in line with the law on financial support of investments for results produced in 2017.

Companies were invited to apply for state aid until late July. Funds will be paid 60 days after they submitted applications and necessary documents to the Agency for Foreign Investments.

These companies last year employed 14,000 people and created new 1,000 jobs, according to PM Zoran Zaev.

"For the first time ever, equal conditions are in place allowing domestic and foreign companies to get state financial aid in a transparent way for their results," Zaev told a news conference Wednesday.

He said that Macedonia's economy was moving into the right direction with investments opening prospects for more jobs and higher salaries. An increase in the number of foreign investments is a proof that the economy is improving, Zaev noted.

"NATO's membership invitation and the start of negotiations with the EU lays a solid foundation to boost our economy," he said.

Of the 100 companies from all over Macedonia, five are micro, small companies are 49, medium-sized are 32 and only 19 are large companies, according to Deputy PM responsible for economic affairs Koco Angjusev.

"Today we are promoting measures that yield results. Finally, Macedonia's economy has been encouraged and state aid in a transparent way is being handed out to companies from the first and second pillar of the Economic Growth Plan," Angjusev said.

State assistance equals nine per cent of a company's investment in 2017. "It is a total of EUR 9.2 million, which suggests that last year the investments of Macedonian companies were estimated at EUR 90 million," he concluded. ba/18:07

