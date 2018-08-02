Macedonia celebrates Republic Day

Skopje, 2 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia observes Thursday the 115th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising and the 74th anniversary of the Anti-Fascist Assembly for the National Liberation of Macedonia (ASNOM).

President Gjorge Ivanov will lead a delegation at a ceremony marking the national day at the site Meckin Kamen, where he is expected to deliver an address.

The event will be also attended by a government delegation, including Deputy PM Koco Angjusev, Transport Minister Goran Sugareski, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski, Minister of Local Self-Government Suhejl Fazliu and Health Minister Venko Filipce.

Observances at the ASNOM Memorial Center in Pelince will see the participation of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who will be joined by Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, Minister of Justice Renata Deskoska and Minister of Culture Asaf Ademi. PM Zaev is also scheduled to address the event.

In the capital Skopje, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi will deliver an address in front of the monument of Metodija Andonov-Cento, first president of the ASNOM presidency.

Inspired by the Krusevo Manifest, this year's slogan reads 'Our Macedonia - regardless of religion, ethnicity, sex and conviction. Because we have forever lived as brothers and sisters in this country! For justice, freedom and human life!'

Later in the day, PM Zaev will mark the 115th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, alongside his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov.

The two premiers will lay wreaths on the monument of Goce Delcev in Macedonia square in the town of Blagoevgrad.

Today will mark the second joint celebration after the signing of the Macedonia-Bulgaria friendship treaty one year ago.

The start of the Ilinden uprising was announced by church bells in Krusevo on the eve of St. Elijah Day in 1903. Around 800 insurgents liberated the town. Two days later, Nikola Karev declared the Krusevo Republic and became its president. The free republic lasted ten days.

An 18-thousand Ottoman army headed towards Krusevo and regained control of Krusevo. The last shots fired there killed Pitu Guli, one of the most prominent fighters, and marked the end of the Krusevo Republic.

Forty-one years after the Ilinden Uprising, 115 delegates held the first session of the Antifascist Assembly of the Macedonia’s National Liberation (ASNOM), whereat the social and legal status of Macedonia was determined as a constituent country within the framework of the future Yugoslav federation. Members of the ASNOM presidency were elected with Metodija Andonov-Cento as its president.

The first ASNOM session saw the passage of several documents of constitutional importance, including resolution on the introduction of Macedonian language as the country's official language and the Declaration of the Basic Rights of Men and Citizens of Democratic Macedonia. ba/10:27

