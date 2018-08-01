Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader meets US high official Palmer

Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO are the priorities of VMRO-DPMNE, the opposition party leader Hristijan Mickoski said Wednesday at a meeting with Matthew Palmer, US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Macedonia, its citizens and international friends are held hostages by the irresponsible policy of the incumbent government, Mickoski said.

He views as undemocratic the government decision to circumvent a compromise and accept the opposition arguments related to the wording of the referendum question, which should be a result of general consensus, not a unilateral move of the parliamentary majority, the party said in a press release.

Macedonia, Mickoski said, should now focus on reforms related to the rule of law and economic development.

Miskoski and Palmer agreed that Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration ‘is the only way to ensuring stability in the region,’ the press release reads. lk/19:22

