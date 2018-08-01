МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, August 02, 2018, 

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader meets US high official Palmer

Wednesday, August 01, 2018  7:22 PM

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader meets US high official Palmer

Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO are the priorities of VMRO-DPMNE, the opposition party leader Hristijan Mickoski said Wednesday at a meeting with Matthew Palmer, US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Macedonia, its citizens and international friends are held hostages by the irresponsible policy of the incumbent government, Mickoski said.

He views as undemocratic the government decision to circumvent a compromise and accept the opposition arguments related to the wording of the referendum question, which should be a result of general consensus, not a unilateral move of the parliamentary majority, the party said in a press release.

Macedonia, Mickoski said, should now focus on reforms related to the rule of law and economic development.

Miskoski and Palmer agreed that Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration ‘is the only way to ensuring stability in the region,’ the press release reads. lk/19:22

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/7/2018 10:13:59 AM VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski meets Merkel’s foreign policy adviser
12/6/2017 11:26:43 AM Speaker Xhaferi meets State Department official Palmer, focus on EU and NATO integration
6/14/2017 8:13:28 PM DUI leader Ahmeti meets State Department official Palmer

Mosaic

Thieves steal Swedish royal crowns, flee in motorboat

Thieves have stolen two crowns and an orb from the...

‘Baywatch’ star David Hasselhoff marries for the third time

The Hoff has gotten hitched for the third time. Da...

California museum can keep disputed paintings

An appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that ...

Croatia declares Day of Condolences for Oliver Dragojevic

Croatia has declared Tuesday, July 31, to be a Nat...

Next 'Star Wars' film to use unreleased Carrie Fisher footage

Carrie Fisher is not done with "Star Wars" after a...

Top