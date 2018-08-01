US official Palmer: Prespa Agreement opens European future for Macedonia (video)

Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) – Matthew Palmer, US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, voiced belief Wednesday that the citizens of Macedonia would seize the opportunity and express their opinion at the upcoming referendum, which bears historic significance for the country’s future.

‘In the conversations I’ve had I’ve emphasized the US support for the Prespa Agreement and for Macedonia’s future as a member of NATO and the European Union. Macedonia has received an invitation to NATO, which is a historic achievement, and there is a clear sign posted path forward to the opening of the accession negotiations with the EU,’ Palmer told reporters after his meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Clearly, he said, the referendum on 30 September will be an important date that will give Macedonian public an opportunity to voice their views on the agreement.

‘We hope that people will turn out and vote, express themselves and do so in an atmosphere free of disinformation or discouragement. This is really a historic moment for Macedonia and the Prespa Agreement once ratified and implemented opens up the door to a European future for Macedonia and the Macedonian people,’ Palmer said.

Taking a journalist question, Palmer also conveyed his message to the opposition.

‘The message that I’ve delivered to the opposition and will continue to deliver is to think about this strategically, to put the country first, to think about what is the best and brightest future for the Macedonian people and in particular for the Macedonian young people and to consider seriously what is it that the Prespa Agreement offers as a European future to Macedonia, what it will open up in terms of possibilities and to look for ways they could be supportive of this European future and perspective.’

Today, Palmer held talks with President Gjorge Ivanov, PM Zaev, and political party leaders. Tomorrow, he will attend the Ilinden celebration in Krushevo and meet with local officials outside of Skopje. lk/20:10

