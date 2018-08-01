PM Zaev meets US official Palmer
- Wednesday, August 01, 2018 8:50 PM
Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Matthew Palmer, US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, discussed Wednesday in Skopje on the political developments on Macedonia and preparations for the 30 September referendum, the government said in a press release.
Zaev and Palmer agreed that the referendum bore historic significance for Macedonia and therefore citizens should come out en masse to freely voice their opinion on the country’s future.
Zaev extended gratitude for the US staunch support of Macedonia during the recent NATO summit, when the country got an invitation for start the accession talks, the press release reads. lk/20:49
