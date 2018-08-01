Slovenia ex-PM Bratusek affirms her country’s support of Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration
- Wednesday, August 01, 2018 9:09 PM
Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and former Slovenia’s premier Alenka Bratusek shared opinions Wednesday about ongoing political processes in Macedonia, focusing on the upcoming referendum at which citizens should voice their opinion on the Skopje-Athens name agreement as a step towards the country’s full-fledged EU, NATO membership.
Zaev highlighted the excellent relations between the two countries, which ‘gain momentum at a significant period for Macedonia when efforts were being made for settling the political crisis and for the country to make progress towards the EU, NATO membership’, the government said in a press release.
Slovenia, Bratusek said, supports and remains staunch advocate of Macedonia’s aspirations to join the Euro-Atlantic organizations.
Tomorrow Bratusek will attend the Ilinden celebration in Pelince. lk/21:08
