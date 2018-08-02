PMs Zaev and Borissov at joint celebration of Ilinden Uprising in Blagoevgrad
- Thursday, August 02, 2018 12:01 PM
Skopje, 2 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov will attend Thursday a joint observance of the 115th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising in the Bulgarian city of Blagoevgrad.
Zaev and Borissov will attend a wreath laying ceremony at the monument of Goce Delcev on ‘Macedonia’ Square in Blagoevgrad.
Today's is the second joint celebration of the Ilinden Uprising following the signature of bilateral treaty on friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation between the Republic of Bulgaria and Republic of Macedonia one year ago.
Macedonia’s Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Bulgaria’s Deputy PM and Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov are also set to attend the anniversary observance. sk/ba/11:57
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:47 PM | Friendship treaty already producing positive results, says PM Borissov
Only a year after signing the agreement on friendship, cooperation and neighborliness, a positive re...
- 5:28 PM | MoFA waiting for information over reports of killed Macedonian in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a request to Afghan authorities for an official information...
- 5:14 PM | No border between Kosovo and Albania as of Jan. 1: minister
There will be no border between Kosovo and Albania as of 1 January 2019, Pandeli Majko has stated.
- 4:55 PM | Europe's heat record could be broken in Spain and Portugal
As Europe bakes in another heatwave, forecasters say the all-time temperature record could be broken...
- 3:49 PM | President Ivanov: We want to join EU, NATO, but only with our own name, dignity and honor
Macedonia is not private property, with its attributes and values to be traded with by some. It is n...