Thursday, August 02, 2018, 

Thursday, August 02, 2018  12:01 PM

PMs Zaev and Borissov at joint celebration of Ilinden Uprising in Blagoevgrad

Skopje, 2 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov will attend Thursday a joint observance of the 115th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising in the Bulgarian city of Blagoevgrad.

Zaev and Borissov will attend a wreath laying ceremony at the monument of Goce Delcev on ‘Macedonia’ Square in Blagoevgrad.

Today's is the second joint celebration of the Ilinden Uprising following the signature of bilateral treaty on friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation between the Republic of Bulgaria and Republic of Macedonia one year ago.

Macedonia’s Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Bulgaria’s Deputy PM and Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov are also set to attend the anniversary observance. sk/ba/11:57

