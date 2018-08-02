Macedonian among three foreigners abducted and killed in Afghanistan
- Thursday, August 02, 2018 12:14 PM
Kabul, 2 August 2018 (MIA) - Three foreign nationals, including a Macedonian, were abducted and killed by militants in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday, security officials and a diplomat said.
A senior diplomat in Kabul said the three worked for the world's second-largest food and catering services company, Sodexo, Reuters reported.
"An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies," Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul's police chief, told Reuters.
An Afghan security official said they found identity cards next to the bodies and were seeking confirmation from the company.
Officals at Sodexo in Afghanistan were not immediately available for comment. ba/12:12
###
